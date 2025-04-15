Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 63,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,432,000 after buying an additional 437,984 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $33.89 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

