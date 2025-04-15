Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in PPG Industries by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.75. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

