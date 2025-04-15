Scotia Capital Inc. Has $504,000 Holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,195 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAAC. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, Cormark raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

