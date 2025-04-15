Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Black Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Point Wealth Management now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $90.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average of $100.44. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1366 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

