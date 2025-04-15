Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,409,000 after buying an additional 5,957,885 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $1,781,922,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,144,000 after purchasing an additional 573,310 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 5,421.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,520 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,018,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,675,501.85. The trade was a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on APP. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AppLovin from $630.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.84.

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $236.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.32.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

