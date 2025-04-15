Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FE. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

FE opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.71%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

