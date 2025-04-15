Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,436,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,779,000 after buying an additional 298,106 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,481,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,345,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,882,000 after buying an additional 4,378,933 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,038,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 271,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,034,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 227,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 2.02. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $8.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

