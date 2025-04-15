SDI Group (LON:SDI) Trading Up 11.1% – Here’s Why

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71). 427,958 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 252,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.60 ($0.64).

SDI Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of £55.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kenneth Ford bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,928.27). 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SDI Group Company Profile

About SDI Group plc:

SDl Group plc specialises in the acquisition and development of companies that design and manufacture products for use in the lab equipment, industrial & scientific sensors and the industrial & scientific products markets. SDI’s current portfolio of 14 companies target markets including life sciences, healthcare, astronomy, plastics and packaging, manufacturing, precision optics, measurement instrumentation and art conservation.

