Seeds Investor LLC Acquires Shares of 906 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Seeds Investor LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,951,353,000 after buying an additional 380,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 627,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,867,000 after purchasing an additional 631,761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,285,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,193,923,000 after purchasing an additional 263,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,901,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,225,000 after purchasing an additional 116,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.15.

Get Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $200.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.