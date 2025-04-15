Seeds Investor LLC Purchases New Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.