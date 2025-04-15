Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Brian Mulroy Sells 4,207 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Mulroy sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $36,222.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 694,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,362.11. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Brian Mulroy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 3rd, Brian Mulroy sold 22,547 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $252,526.40.
Semrush Price Performance
NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.51 and a beta of 1.80. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Semrush
Institutional Trading of Semrush
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Semrush by 30.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Semrush by 115.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 54,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semrush by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 36,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.
About Semrush
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Semrush
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.