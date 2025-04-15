Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.87, but opened at $12.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 5,103 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $714.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $85.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.65 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 58.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 22,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.