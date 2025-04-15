Short Interest in Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Drops By 97.1%

Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Afentra Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STGAF traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. 1,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,581. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. Afentra has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.67.

About Afentra

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

