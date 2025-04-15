Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Increases By 217.2%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 217.2% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENZN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,204. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.23. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.

