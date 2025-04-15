Short Interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Drops By 93.3%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Future FinTech Group Stock Performance

FTFT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. 26,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,684. Future FinTech Group has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

