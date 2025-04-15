Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Drops By 76.6%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the March 15th total of 176,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,049,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after acquiring an additional 36,406 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after buying an additional 297,120 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,381,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 409,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,365,000 after acquiring an additional 28,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 359,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 36,416 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLQD opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1705 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

