Short Interest in Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Expands By 600.0%

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAJMY opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. Kajima has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27.

Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Kajima Corporation engages in civil engineering, building construction, real estate development, architectural design, and other businesses worldwide. It engages in the construction of power stations, railways, roads, airports, and seaports; design and consulting; procurement and construction; sales and services; book publishing; hotel and leisure; and greening and insurance businesses.

