Short Interest in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC) Decreases By 62.5%

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Keen Vision Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. 151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,189. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

Institutional Trading of Keen Vision Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,556,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

