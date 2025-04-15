Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Decreases By 78.8%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the March 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lumina Gold Trading Up 18.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LMGDF opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. Lumina Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.64.
About Lumina Gold
