Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Grows By 1,551.2%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 1,551.2% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

MAUTF stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Montage Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Montage Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

