Short Interest in Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Declines By 92.5%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the March 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEGG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. 8,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,862. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. Newegg Commerce has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.