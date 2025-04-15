Short Interest in Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Increases By 876.9%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 876.9% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Playtech Price Performance
Shares of PYTCF stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. Playtech has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.
Playtech Company Profile
