Short Interest in Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Increases By 876.9%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 876.9% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Playtech Price Performance

Shares of PYTCF stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. Playtech has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.

Get Playtech alerts:

Playtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.