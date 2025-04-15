Short Interest in PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Decreases By 93.5%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PTBRY traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

