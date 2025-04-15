Short Interest in PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Decreases By 93.5%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PTBRY traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $21.40.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
