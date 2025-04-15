Short Interest in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Declines By 84.6%

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the March 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 49,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,114. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMO. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth $267,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 179,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 68,382 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

