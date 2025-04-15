Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Drops By 70.2%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RMI traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,773. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 483,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 112,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 73,541 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 87,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 50,176 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

