Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Drops By 70.2%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:RMI traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,773. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $16.74.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
