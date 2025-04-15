Short Interest in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Drops By 64.2%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SLDPW traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. 6,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. Solid Power has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

