Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Increases By 184.0%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 184.0% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Strattec Security Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,227. The stock has a market cap of $150.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Strattec Security has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $53.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Rolando Guillot sold 3,500 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,794.30. This trade represents a 8.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Strattec Security

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,150,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at $2,934,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth $1,765,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

