Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Declines By 65.9%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS SMTOY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 80,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,168. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40.

Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

