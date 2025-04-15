Short Interest in Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Drops By 80.0%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

Shares of TATYY opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $44.76.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.