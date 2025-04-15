Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Drops By 89.2%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Temenos Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.91. 3,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013. Temenos has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $90.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $75.39.
About Temenos
