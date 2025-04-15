Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Drops By 89.2%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Temenos Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.91. 3,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013. Temenos has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $90.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $75.39.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

