Short Interest in The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Declines By 77.9%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMFGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the March 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

The Gym Group Price Performance

GYYMF stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The Gym Group has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.11.

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

