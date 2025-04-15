Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) versus Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Financial Review

Profitability

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital 45.10% 8.87% 0.81% Glen Burnie Bancorp -0.68% -0.59% -0.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Glen Burnie Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital -$609.47 million -0.02 -$937.91 million ($29.96) -0.01 Glen Burnie Bancorp $12.07 million 1.15 -$110,000.00 ($0.04) -119.50

Glen Burnie Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. Glen Burnie Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvergate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Silvergate Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 840.6%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Silvergate Capital pays out -9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays out -500.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Free Report)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer instalment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as electronic banking services, such as telephone and online banking, bill pay, card management and control, mobile app, merchant source capture, mobile deposit capture, Zelle, etc. Further, it provides treasury services, including wire transfer and ACH services, and debit cards. Additionally, the company engages in the acquisition and disposition of other real estate properties. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office and branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company also operates a remote ATM located in Pasadena, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.