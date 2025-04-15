Simmons First National (SFNC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Simmons First National to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Simmons First National

About Simmons First National

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.