Simmons First National (SFNC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Simmons First National to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Simmons First National Price Performance
Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $25.95.
Simmons First National Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stephens cut their price target on Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
About Simmons First National
Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.
