Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $16,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $149.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.34 and a 52 week high of $190.14. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 115.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Scotiabank set a $186.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.39.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

