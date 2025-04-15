Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Update

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300,300 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the March 15th total of 74,612,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,200.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Trading Up 3.0 %

SBMFF stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

Get Sino Biopharmaceutical alerts:

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company offers oncology medicines, including anlotinib hydrochloride capsules under Focus V brand, penpulimab injection under Annike brand, efbemalenograstin alfa injection under Yilishu brand, pomalidomide capsules under Anyue brand, bevacizumab injection under Anbeisi brand, rituximab injection under Delituo brand, and trastuzumab for injection under Saituo brand; liver disease medications, such as magnesium isoglycyrrhizinate injection under Tianqing Ganmei brand and entecavir dispersible tablets under Runzhong brand; and respiratory system medicines comprising budesonide suspension for inhalation under Tianqing suchang brand and colistimethate sodium for injection under Tianyun brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.