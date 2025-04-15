Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Update

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300,300 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the March 15th total of 74,612,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,200.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Trading Up 3.0 %
SBMFF stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.47.
About Sino Biopharmaceutical
