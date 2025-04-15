Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.05 and last traded at C$16.75, with a volume of 324994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Skeena Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 59,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.67, for a total transaction of C$940,074.64. Also, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.40, for a total transaction of C$541,200.00. Insiders sold 158,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,122 in the last 90 days. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

