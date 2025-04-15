SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $10.83. 9,543,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 45,900,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,497.38. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,075 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 727.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

