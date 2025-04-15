South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 61,024 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 38,556 shares.The stock last traded at $32.30 and had previously closed at $30.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPFI shares. Hovde Group increased their target price on South Plains Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of South Plains Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th.

South Plains Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.46.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.29. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

South Plains Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at South Plains Financial

In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 15,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $550,411.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 854,818 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,454.42. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noe G. Valles purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 486,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,052,421. The trade was a 25.88 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,061 shares of company stock worth $1,493,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 39.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 29.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

