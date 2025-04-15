SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,929,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 55,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after buying an additional 45,724 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $296.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $210.71 and a 12-month high of $299.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

