SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,303,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,309,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $296.23 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $210.71 and a 1 year high of $299.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.99.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

