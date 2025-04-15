SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTIGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,109,793 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 2,589,904 shares.The stock last traded at $28.46 and had previously closed at $28.41.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Collier Financial bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,176,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,009,000. City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 211,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

