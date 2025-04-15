SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 337,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 157,980 shares.The stock last traded at $77.91 and had previously closed at $78.06.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.84.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,703,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10,066.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 772,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,825,000 after acquiring an additional 765,225 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 631,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,036,000 after acquiring an additional 403,812 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 425,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 371,441 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

