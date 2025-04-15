SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

MDY opened at $503.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $543.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.02. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

