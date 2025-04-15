St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 28.40 Per Share

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 10th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 136.7% increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
St. James’s Place Price Performance
Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 897 ($11.83) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 0.60. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 393.60 ($5.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,153.96 ($15.22). The firm has a market cap of £4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -751.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,011.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 901.03.
St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 73 ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. James’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that St. James’s Place will post 67.9947461 earnings per share for the current year.
We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.
We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.
