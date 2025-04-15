Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,059 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $58,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Invst LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in Starbucks by 38.8% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1,941.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 67,799 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.70. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.71%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.68.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

