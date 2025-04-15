Stephens Lowers EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $57.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stephens from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.61.

Get EQT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. EQT has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $606,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,065 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in EQT by 386.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,347,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,830,000 after buying an additional 3,454,741 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,575,000. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in EQT by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,990,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,012,000 after buying an additional 2,658,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $113,924,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.