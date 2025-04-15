Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 175.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $639,261.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,898. This trade represents a 34.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,976 shares of company stock worth $2,421,213 over the last 90 days. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

URBN stock opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.68. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $61.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

