Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,597 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,698,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $4,859,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in EQT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 259,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,707,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 525,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $2,726,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQT. TD Cowen raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.72.

EQT stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 124.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.50%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

