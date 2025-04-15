Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $135.23, but opened at $145.94. Sterling Infrastructure shares last traded at $144.12, with a volume of 179,079 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STRL. DA Davidson upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 10.8% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 532,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,250,000 after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $1,650,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 148.0% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

