Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Price

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 89.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NOV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.13. 675,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629,087. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NOV has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of NOV by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

